Pakistan shares list of prisoners, nuclear installations with India

Pakistan on Wednesday shared lists of 282 Indian prisoners in the country and of nuclear installations and facilities with the High Commission of India in Islamabad.

According to a statement issued by the Foreign Office (FO), Indian prisoners include 55 civilians and 227 fishermen.

“This step is consistent with the provisions of the Consular Access Agreement between Pakistan and India, signed on 21 May 2008, under which both countries are required to exchange lists of prisoners in each other’s custody twice a year, on 1st January and 1st July, respectively,” said FO statement.

It added that the Indian government would also share a list of Pakistani prisoners with Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi.

In April last year, Pakistan had released 55 Indian fishermen and five civilians in a gesture of goodwill. The Indian fishermen and citizens, arrested in Pakistan, were released from Karachi’s Malir jail.

Both the countries also exchanged lists of nuclear installations and facilities.

According to the Foreign Office, list of Pakistan’s nuclear installations was handed over to the Indian representative in Islamabad while the list from Indian side was received by Pakistani representative in New Delhi.