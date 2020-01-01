Pope Francis angrily slaps woman’s hand after she yanks his arm : Watch Video

Pope Francis appeared irked during a walkabout among the faithful in St. Peter’s Square when a woman grabbed his hand.The 83-year-old pontiff was greeting children and pilgrims on New Year’s Eve as he made his way to a Nativity scene in Vatican City.

Video shows him shaking hands with the crowds who were chanting “Pope! Pope! and “Happy New Year!”As he turned to walk away from the crowd, a woman makes the sign of the cross and reaches out to grab his hand.It is not clear what she said to the Catholic leader as she tried to pull him towards her, to his visible irritation.

Her abrupt move appeared to cause him pain and the pontiff slapped her hand before pulling free from the keen attentions of the woman, apparently admonishing her before walking away, NBC News reported.