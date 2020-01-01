Railways hikes passenger fares;Train tickets to become costly from today

Indian Railways announced a fare hike across non-AC mail/express and AC passenger trains. The basic rates have been incremented by 2 paise per kilometre for non-air conditioned trains and 4 paise per kilometre for AC class fares. The new dates will come into effect from January 1, 2020.

The tariff table was released on Tuesday by the Indian Railway Conference Association (IRCA). The list specifies class-wise hike in fares for ordinary non-AC, Mail/Express non-AC and AC Classes. Significantly, the IRCA has announced that the rate of suburban trains and season tickets have not been revised.

Railway Board Chairman VK Yadav had recently hinted that a hike in fares may be needed to revive the fiscal condition of the state-run body. The Opposition had protested against the Centre’s intent to raise the commutation charges, with the Left Parties calling it a lethal blow on the middle and lower class which is already facing the brunt of economic slowdown.