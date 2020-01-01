Rajinikanth’s Darbar new promo video out : Watch Here

The much-awaited movie from the combo of Thalaivar Rajinikanth and director AR Murugadoss, ‘Darbar’, features the Superstar in a cop’s role after long, and his character is titled ‘Aaditya Arunasalam’ in the movie.

In Darbar, Superstar Rajinikanth is paired alongside Lady Superstar Nayanthara. Also, Yogi Babu, Jeeva, Nivetha Thomas, Jatin Sarna, Prateik Babbar, Nawab Shah, baby Manasvi Kottachi and others will be seen in prominent roles.

Darbar’s music is composed by Anirudh and Santhosh Sivan has cranked the camera. The editor for the movie is Sreekar Prasad. The film is slated to release on the 9th of January and prior to that, the makers have offered a treat to the fans by releasing a new light and cute promo from the film. Check it out, below: