Singer Posts Bikini Pics and Social Media Users Rush to Advice her to Wear Clothes. Check this Out

Singer Sona Mohapatra is not someone who gets bowled out by the criticisms aimed at her. Known for her boldness, Sona was at it again, when she uploaded some hot pictures of her in a bikini which got shamed by Twitter users.

Grateful for all writing in. The first category of people show themselves to the rest of the world & hopefully, someone in their life’s will teach them the concept of ‘consent’ & how clothes or lack of them doesn’t justify anyone attacking a woman. 2020 here I Come. #SonaOnTheRocks” wrote Sona on Twitter, sharing the picture of her in a black bikini.

Sona’s semi-nude avatar did not impress some of the social media users as they rushed to her with advice and abuses. One person pointed out that her pictures are not helping the Metoo movement she is a part of. Another one accused her of making false allegations against singer Anu Malik.

Sona soon came back with another post, giving a fitting reply to the critics.

I shared some last evening & ppl wrote in saying “wearing slut clothes & then saying #MeToo ?! “. Some felt let down, “thought you were a serious person?!”. Many sent ??& ?. I refuse to fit in to any box, just like I refuse to suck in my well earned belly.2020 here I Come!” she wrote.

