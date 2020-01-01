Yogi Adityanath government requests centre to ban Popular Front of India

Uttar Pradesh government has requested the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to ban the Popular Front of India (PFI), an organisation that is said to have played a key role in triggering violence during the recent anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests in the state.

A written communication made to the MHA a day after Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) O. P. Singh sent a letter to the state home department seeking a ban on the PFI.

Sources said that the MHA has received the Uttar Pradesh government’s request letter and is likely to consult legal as well as other concerned departments before imposing a ban on the organisation.

The Ministry is also likely to take inputs from the intelligence and other central government agencies, including the National Investigation Agency (NIA).