Sara Ali Khan kickstart the ‘New Year’ in pool: See Pics

Jan 2, 2020, 09:41 pm IST
Sara Ali Khan’s plans for this holiday season do not seem to end anytime soon. After celebrating Christmas with her father Saif Ali Khan and family, the Simmba actress is now vacationing with her brother Ibrahim.

The actress kickstarted the new year with her brother in Maldives.

Sara took to her Instagram by posting beautiful pictures of them along with a sweet caption. “When feeling blue isn’t a bad thing”, Sara captioned.

