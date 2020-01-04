After implementing CAA, will deport Rohingyas from the country: Union minister Jitendra Singh

Union Minister of State (MoS) in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Dr. Jitendra Singh made ti clear that the union government will deport all Rohingya migrants from the country after implementing Citizenship Amendment Act. He said this while addressing a function in Jammu.

‘The CAA is applicable across the country including in J&K. By implication what will happen here is that the next move will be in relation to the Rohingyas. Unko jana hi hoga, details being worked out. This act doesn’t give them leverage”, said Jitendra Singh.

As per government, over 14,000 Rohingya Muslims are in India who were registered with the UNHCR. And the number of Rohingya living in India illegally is estimated to be 40,000.

Rohingya Muslims belong to Myanmar. They fled their home country after a riot broke out in the Rakhine state. Around 6.7 lakh Rohingyas crossed to Bangladesh.