Chidambaram challenges Center to prove NPR not intertwined to NRC through out India

Veteran Congress leader P Chidambaram challenged the center to prove NPR(National Population Register) is not closely linked to NRC(National Register of Citizens). He said that both NPR and the NRC are clearly intertwined and the silence of Home minister Amit Shah on the subject is to mislead its own caders. Chidambaram said Amit Shah otherwise has to prove it at least by saying NPR would be implemented but not NRC.

Amit Shah has to clear the doubts of all Indian citizens by announcing the implementation of NPR but not the NRC.NPR will help give clarity on Indian demography. Manmohan Singh government ditched the proposal of Assam NRC during 2010, but the UPA government moved forward only with NPR.”NRC should not be implemented in India as we have Assam as a bitter example before us. The outcome of declaring a population exceeding 19 lakh who were born in India will be surely devastating”, Chidambaram said.

Throwing a barbed jibe at the center he said”The room is filled with 19 lakh elephants, They cannot be readily unnoticed. The center is pretending to be blind and propaganda is raised there is no issue with NRC”.