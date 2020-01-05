28 people killed in an air strike on a military school

At least 28 people were killed and many others were injured in an air strike on a military school in the conflict ridden African Country, Libya. The attack was targeted at military school took place on Saturday night in Tripoli, the capital city of the country.

As per authorities the cadets were gathered on parade ground at the time of air strike. Tripoli is witnessing bloody clash between the the soldiers of Government of National Accord (GNA) and Khalifa Haftar.

The African country Libya fell into civil war and conflict after the killing of longtime dictator Moamer Kadhafi in 2011 by a protesters backed by US and NATO. From then the country is witnessing a conflict between GNA and other groups.