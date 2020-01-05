Police issues alert for all WhatsApp users

The Dubai police has issued an advisory for all WhatsApp users. In the advisory the Dubai police advised to take some steps to keep their social media account safe.

The Dubai police asked to open the WhatsApp account. Then go to settings and select account. Then go to ‘Two Factor Authentication’ in the settings. Tap enable to activate the two step verification. Then enter a password and then enter your email address. Now the ‘Two-step verification’ is enabled. This will make your WhatsApp account safe.