Actress Sherlyn Chopra stunning in her latest photoshoot :See Pics

Actress Sherlyn Chopra is known for her undaunted spirit and bold personality. The diva doesn’t shy away from baring it all in front of the camera and has on several occasions, flaunted her well-toned body on social media.

Yet again, the lady has shared a bold picture on Instagram, which leaves little to the imagination. In this picture, Sherlyn can be seen lying on the floor, posing nude for the camera while her caption reads as, ‘Feelin’ so grounded!’ Currently, the ‘Kamasutra 3D’ actress is on a vacation in Dubai and has shared many sneak peeks with her fans.

Model turned actress Sherlyn Chopra is no stranger to controversy. The first Indian woman to bare all for Playboy magazine, Sherlyn continues to entertain her fans with sultry photoshoots across the globe.

Sherlyn is obsessed with grabbing all the attention and her pictures and videos continue to break the internet from time to time. She has often landed herself in soup for posting videos where she can be seen baring it all and leaving little to the imagination.