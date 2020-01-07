16 killed, 40 injured in bus accident

At least 16 people lost their lives and 40 others were injured in a bus accident in Peru. The accident occurred as a bus carrying passengers crashed into car parking.

The accident took place in the main coastal highway linking the Capital Lama with Arequipa in the south of the country. As per the authorities the bus was travelling at a speed of 106 km/ph in an area where the maximum speed limit is 90 km/ph.

Deadly road accidents are frequent in Peru. More than 1000 people lost their lives in accident in the last year.