Bipasha Basu shares vacation pictures with Karan Grover on her birthday: See pics

Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu is not seen in cinemas after 2015. The actress has taken a break from acting and is enjoying quality time with her husband actor Karan Singh Grover.

The actress turned 41 on Tuesday. And her husband Karan?Singh Grover took to Instagram to post a warm wish. “Wish you a very very very happy birthday my darling sweet little baby bumbi pie monkey princess! @bipashabasu May the universe shower you with infinite abundance, joy, love and success!!! Be the bright shining light that you are and shine brighter with every passing day! You are god’s gift to all of us especially me! Thank you so much for being born my love!”, Karan Wrote along with tow pictures.

Bipasha replied to the post, saying: “Thank you for making me feel special every day of every year.” Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover married in 2016 as per Bengali and Punjabi rituals.