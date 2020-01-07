Gagayanyan astronauts to have Indian food

ISRO’s ambitious project of its first ever manned mission is set to flag off by the mid of this year. The Defence Food Research Laboratory has come up with its menu which includes Indian food items.

The food items include egg rolls, veg rolls, idli, moong dal halwa and veg pulav. Along with this, foot heaters will also be provided.

Special containers have been designed to help the astronauts to drink liquids including water and juices in space.

Four pilots from the Indian Air Force have been selected by the Indian Space Research Organisation for the training .