“PM Narendra Modi is boss, go by his word on NRC,” Says Hardeep Singh Puri

Minorities within the nation don’t have anything to concern from the Citizenship Amendment Act, and the continuing protests had been the result of “fearmongering” by sure components,Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Monday.He additionally mentioned that the controversial legislation shouldn’t be linked to the National Register of Citizens (NRC), particularly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi has denied any plan to implement it throughout the nation.

“A false narrative is being created on something like the Citizenship Amendment Act,” he said, claiming that the legislation was supposed solely to offer refuge to persecuted minorities from neighbouring nations similar to Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

The Union Minister additionally rejected claims that the amended legislation, when carried out together with the NRC, will show detrimental to the nation’s Muslim group. “The first important thing to remember about the CAA is that it does not discriminate against anyone, it does not take anyone’s rights away. By linking it with NRC, people have created that fear,” he maintained.

Mr Puri mentioned PM Modi has given his assurance that that there was no dialogue on a nationwide NRC. “You can believe the PM because he’s the boss,” he mentioned.The Citizenship Amendment Act, for the primary time, makes faith the take a look at of citizenship in India. While the federal government says it’ll assist persecuted minorities from three Muslim-dominated nations get citizenship, critics say it violates the secular ideas of the structure.