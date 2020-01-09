Maharashtra home minister Deshmukh,”Re-enquiry in the mysterious death of Justice Loya in cards”

Maharashtra Home minister Deshmukh had indicated to reopen the 2014 mysterious death of Justice BH Loya, the special CBI judge for the investigation of the controversial Sohrabuden Sheikh fake encounter and the rape kill of his wife Kauser Bi. The case has Amit Shah, then the Minister of State for Home in Gujarat as one of the accused.

Maharashtra home minister Deshmukh speaking to reporters said “Maharashtra govt has a proposal to reopen the death of Justice Loya. There are some who request to reopen the case and I will hear them today and decide on the matter.” Justice Loya who was the Judge of special CBI court enquiring the fake encounter of Sohrabuddin Sheikh died at Nagpur of a heart attack while attending a marriage function. It is alleged that the refusal of a 100 crore bribe to Justice Loya, is linked to his sudden death.