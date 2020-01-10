‘Violence in JNU was pre-planned by left organizations’ says Prakash Javadekar after Delhi police released evidence

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said that the investigation by the Delhi police revealed that the violence in the Jawaharlal Nehru University was pre-planned by the left organizations.

” Today’s press conference by Delhi police established that for last five days the chorus that was created deliberately to blame ABVP, BJP and others, that was not true. It is the left organizations that pre-planned violence , disabled the CCTV and destroyed the server”, he said in press conference.

The Congress and opposition parties are spreading fake news and rumours and running a campaign against the NDA government over the JNU violence, accused the union minister.