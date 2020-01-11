Maradu flats to be demolished today

Two of four residential apartments in Maradu, a neighbourhood in Kerala’s Kochi, are set to be demolished on Saturday at around 11 am. Alfa Serene and H2O Holy Faith will be razed as per a Supreme Court order passed last year.

The first building, the H20 Holy Faith apartment, will be torn down at 11 am. The twin towers of Alfa Serene will be brought down five minutes later at 11.05 am. The Jain Coral Cove complex, the biggest of the four, will be demolished on Sunday, January 12 at 11 am, followed by Golden Kayaloram, the smallest, at 2 pm.

Section 144 of the CrPc has been imposed on the land, air and water of the area. It will be lifted only after the Fire and Rescue Services department gives the all-clear sign.

Officials have conducted a mock drill prior to the demolition.The Kochi police is likely to wrap the area around the four demolition sites with a thick security blanket. Around 500 police officers will be deployed at each demolition site. Traffic on the NH66 will be holed up for a few minutes before and during the implosion.