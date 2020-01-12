Tsai Ing-wen wins Presidential election in Taiwan

Taiwanese Presidential election declared on Saturday gave President Tsai Ing-wen an affirmative second term. The victory is seen as a snub to Beijing’s efforts to isolate the autonomous island which calls itself ‘true China’ and is officially referred to as the Republic of China(ROC). Only very few nations now have a working relationship with the island nation.

“Taiwan is showing the world how much we cherish our free democratic way of life and how much we cherish our nation,” Tsai told reporters as she announced her victory.