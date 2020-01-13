Bollywood filmmaker Sanjay Gupta praises Mohanlal and Prithviraj

Bollywood filmmaker Sanjay Gupta has come praising Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The Bollywood director praised the Malayalam actors after seeing ‘Lucifer’.

” #JustWatched LUCIFER (Malayalam) really enjoyed it. What an assured directorial debut by Prithviraj Sukumaran who is himself an accomplished actor/star. Mohanlal gives a fantastic performance as usual.

@vivekoberoi as the villain is pure evil. Sunday morning wasool”, Sanjay Gupta tweeted.

Sanjay Gupta is a leading Hindi filmmaker. He has directed around 12 action thriller films including ‘Kaante, Zinda and Kaabil.

Lucifer is biggest blockbuster in the Malayalam film industry. The film has collected around Rs.200 crore and also is the first malayalam film to enter Rs.200 crore club.