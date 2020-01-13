Emirates, Etihad flights cancelled: Details inside

UAE based airlines Etihad Airways and Emirates has cancelled many flights going to Manila in Philippines. The flights were cancelled as the Manila International Airport has been shutdown due to a sudden volcanic eruption in the island country on monday.

” Due to the closure of Manila and Clark Airports in the Philippines following the eruption of Taal Volcano, Emirates flights due to/from Manila and Clark on January 13 have been cancelled. Customers have the option to change their bookings up to seven days for tickets issued on or before 12 January,2020″, said Emirates in its website.

List of cancelled flights:

1. Emirates:

EK332 Dubai-Manila

EK333 Manila-Dubai

EK338 Dubai-Cebu-Clark Dubai

EK334 Dubai-Manila

EK335 Manila-Dubai

2. Etihad Airways:

EY424 Abu Dhabi – Manila

EY428 Abu Dhabi – Manila

EY423 Manila -Abu Dhabi

EY421 Manila -Abu Dhabi