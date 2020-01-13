Hearing on Sabarimala woman’s entry begins at SC

The SC had begun hearing of pleas seeking to review the discrimination of women at religious places including the Sabarimala temple in Kerala. The hearing will be limited to questions raised in the review order passed on Nov 14 relating to Sabarimala woman’s entry.

The 9 bench judge is headed by CJI Bobde,the others being Justices R Banumathi, Ashok Bhushan, L Nageswara Rao, B R Gavai, S A Nazeer, M M Shantanagoudar, R Subhash Reddy, and Surya Kant. The case was handed over to a larger bench by the former CJI Ranjan Gogoi’s 5 bench panel before his retirement.

The new 9 member bench will review the historic September 28, 2018 verdict allowing women of all ages to enter the Sabarimala temple.It is noteworthy that the new bench consists of members, who were not included in the previous judgment.