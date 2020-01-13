Protest rally in Iran for the downing of passenger plane,Demands ‘apology and resign’ from govt

The Iranian misfire which caused the downing of a Ukranian passenger plane killing all 176 onboard is raising commoner’s sensitivity to the innocent lives. On Sunday a mass protest defied heavy police barricades and marched through the streets of Teheran.

The protestors wanted the top authorities to take responsibility for the action, apologize and quit the reign. After initially pointing to a technical failure and insisting the armed forces were not to blame, authorities on Saturday admitted to accidentally shooting it down. Iranians soon started expressing anger on the attempt to cover the truth rather than to accept and apologize for the mistake.

“They are lying that our enemy is America, our enemy is right here,” a group of protesters outside a university in Tehran chanted, according to video clips posted on Twitter. Meanwhile, US President Trump delivered a snoop jab to the Iranian regime and said not to shoot at the protestors.