‘If a Muslim was arrested along with terrorists then the reaction of RSS would have been more strident and vociferous’, accuses Congress leader

Jan 14, 2020, 10:39 pm IST
Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Choudhury  accused that if a Muslim was arrested along with militants then the RSS reaction will be more strident and vociferous. he also raised a question that who is the real culprit of Pulwama terror attack.  The leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Chodhary also asked for a fresh investigation in the Pulwama terror attack.

“Had #DavindarSingh by default been Davindar khan, the reaction of troll regiment of RSS would have been more strident and vociferous. Enemies of our country ought to be condemned irrespective of Colour, Creed, and Religion,” the Congress leader said in a series of tweets.

“The chink in the armour is exposed in the valley much to the consternation of us, we can not afford ourselves to be penny wise and pound foolish,” he tweeted.

“Now question will certainly be arisen as to who were the real culprits behind the gruesome Pulwama incident, need a fresh look on it,” he said in another tweet.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Davindar Singh was arrested along with two wanted Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists from Shopian in Jammu and Kashmir on January 11.

 

 

 

