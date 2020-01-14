Village in South India cancels ‘Pongal’ to observe mourning for Sultan Qaboos

The ruler of Oman Sultan Qaboos passed away this week. Now a village in Tirunelveli district in Tamil Nadu is observing a three-day mourning following the passing away of Sultan Qaboos.

The village named ‘Varaganoor’ has also cancelled the Tamil celebration of ‘Pongal’ due to this mourning. The village is a home to around 3000 residents.

The village took this decision as half of the population of this village is working with Zawawi Powertech Engineering LLC, Oman for many years. The people of the village has benefitted by Sultan Qaboos.

A hoarding with eulogies written on it was erected showing respect to Sultan. The boar d was set up by a man named Ramasubbu. He has been working in Oman for the last 35 years.

“His Majesty is a wise and eminent ruler, helped in modernizing Oman and always keen on enriching the cultural and economical lives of the people. Under his rule, people from other nations also worked in solidarity and unity” said by Ramasubbu.