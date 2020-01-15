Here is the first look of Gangubai Kathiawadi: Alia Bhatt plays the lead



Alia Bhatt just dropped her first look posters as “mafia queen” Gangubai Kathiawadi on social media and we’re not thinking about our mid-week blues anymore. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Gangubai Kathiawadi is based on the life of Mumbai’s mafia boss Gangubai Kathiawadi, who was a sex worker and eventually became an underworld don in Mumbai. Gangubai Kathiawadi is said to be based on a portion of author Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens Of Mumbai. In the Gangubai Kathiawadi first look posters, Alia Bhatt sports intense, never-seen-before looks, which indeed speak a thousand words. “Strength. Power. Fear! One look, a thousand emotions. Presenting the first look of Gangubai Kathiawadi. In cinemas 11 September 2020,” Bhansali Productions tweeted while Alia introduced her new onscreen avatar as: “Here she is, Gangubai Kathiawadi.”