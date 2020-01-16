Latest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

Braless photos of former porn actress Mia Khalifa raises the temperature: See pics

Jan 16, 2020, 12:18 am IST
Former Pornhub actress Mia Khalifa is one of the ‘hot  sensation’ in the social media. The former porn actress always find time to share her extremely hot photos on social media.

In the beginning of the year Mia chose to share some hot photos of her for her fans. The 26-year-old shared a super hot picture of her in some furry lingerie holding a polaroid camera and after that, she went braless for a hot pic from Venice.

In the picture, she can be seen wearing a jacket that is drooping down to her elbows leaving nothing for us to imagine with her breasts, barely covering her nipples.

The 2019 Pornhub’s year-in-review stated that Mia  was the second most searched for pornstar following Lana Rhoades.

