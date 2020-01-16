Second look poster of ‘Master’ starring Vijay released: Take a look

The second look poster of Thalapathy Vijay’s new film ‘Master’ has been released on the occasion of Pongal by the makers of the film.

The much hyped film is written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj of ‘Kaithi’ fame. The film is scheduled for release only in April. The film has already locked a pre-release business of around Rs 200 crore.

The film has Vijay Sethupathi playing a crucial role. Malavika Mohanan plays the female lead’s role. ‘Kaithi’ fame Arjun Das, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Gouri Kishan, Ramya Subramaniam, Sriman, Ramesh Thilak are part of the cast.

Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music and and Sathyan Sooryan is handling the cinematography. THe film is bankrolled by Xavier Britto under the banner of XB Pictures.