Two BJP offices set ablaze

Two BJP offices were set ablaze by the ruling Trinamool Congress goons in West Bengal. A BJP office in Chandai Gram area in Bankura district was set on fire on January 15.
Another BJP office in Salanpur area in Asansol’s Paschim Burdwan district was set on fire on January 12. No casualties are reported so far.
