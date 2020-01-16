DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

Two BJP offices set ablaze

Jan 16, 2020, 06:31 pm IST
Less than a minute

Two BJP offices were set ablaze by the ruling Trinamool Congress goons in West Bengal. A BJP office in Chandai Gram area in Bankura district was set on fire on January 15.

Another BJP office in Salanpur area in Asansol’s Paschim Burdwan district was set on fire on January 12. No casualties are reported so far.

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close