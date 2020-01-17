Commodity Market: Gold, silver price climbs up

In the commodity market the price of precious metals – gold and silver- has appreciated. The main reason for the upward rally of the price of gold and silver is the easing tension between US and China.

In the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) gold futures for February are trading at Rs.39,768 per 10 gram surged by Rs.82 or 0.21%. The silver futures for February are trading at a higher price of Rs.46,562 per kilo up by Rs.140 or 0.30%.

In the global market spot gold was trading at a price of $.1550.96 per ounce lower by 0.1%. The US gold futures were trading flat at $.1550.80 per ounce.