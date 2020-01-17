‘Rohingya Muslims carried out massacre in Myanmar and in India’, accuses Pragya Singh Thakur

BJP MP from Bhopal Pragya Singh Thakur alleged the Rohingya Muslims carried out massacres in Myanmar and they were thrown out of the country because of that. The BJP lawmaker also accused that Rohingyas are also carrying out massacres in India are also damaging our culture and heritage. Pragya Singh Thakur said this while addressing a rally supporting Citizenship Amendment Act.

” Rohingyas were thrown out from their country because they carried out a massacre there. They took shelter in our country and started doing the same thing here. They damaged our culture and tried to disintegrate the country. They insulted our law and the constitution. CAB is now become the Citizenship Act”, said BJP leader.

” CAA will not take away anyone’s citizenship. The opposition parties are alluring people with money to bring rallies against CAA”, added Pragya Singh Thakur.