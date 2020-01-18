Thieves rob car by smashing window,video goes viral : Watch Here

Three men targeted a parked car on a deserted street in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and smashed its window to open the door and steal the car’s contents.The robbery which took place at night was caught on camera and shows a car slowly driving up the street and stopping beside the parked car. The footage shows a man getting down from the car and smashing the front window glass in a bid to break it.

The video shows three men calmly stealing contents from the car and escaping.The incident occurred this week and the car owner said he had parked his car to pray in a nearby mosque, reported TFT.