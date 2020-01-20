Royal Enfield launches Himalayan BS6 in India : Price and Features

Royal Enfield has launched the Himalayan BS6 in the Indian market. The new BS6 Himalayan is offered with a starting price of Rs 1.81 lakh, ex-showroom (Delhi).

BS6 Himalayan is now offered with three new paint schemes: Gravel Grey, Lake Blue and Rock Red. These three new paint schemes will be offered with the standard colours carried forward from the previous model, which include Granite Black, Sleet Grey and Snow White.

Apart from the three new paint schemes, the new Royal Enfield Himalayan BS6 now also comes with a host of new features and equipment. This now includes switchable ABS, which can be controlled using a new switch on the console, to toggle between ABS activation and deactivation. The Royal Enfield Himalayan now comes equipped with Hazard toggle switch as well.

The new Himalayan carries forward the BS6-compliant version of the same 411cc engine used on the BS4 model. Although Royal Enfield hasn’t updated the technical specifications of the BS6 engine on their website, we expect the power output of the Himalayan BS6 to remain almost identical. To reiterate, the BS4 version of the Royal Enfield Himalayan was producing 24bhp and 32Nm of torque from its 411cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine.