Release date of Amitabh Bachchan-Emraan Hashmi starrer ‘Chehre’ announced

The release date of Bollywood film ‘Chehre’ starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi has been announced by the makers of the film.

The film will be released on July 17,2020. Earlier the film was announced to release on April 24. The relase date was postponed as per the request of producers of another film ‘Gulabo Sitabo’ starring Amitabh Bachchan.

” Anand Pandit’s much awaited mystery thriller ‘Chehre’ starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi to now release on 17th July 2020, upon special request by the makers of ‘Gulabo Sitabo”, said the makers in a statement.

The ‘mystery thriller’ film is directed by Rummy Jaffrey. The film also has Rheas Chakraborty, Krystle Dsouza, Raghubir Yadav and Annu Kapoor. The film is bank rolled by Anand pandit Motion Pictures.