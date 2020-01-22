Akshay Kumar becomes the highest paid actor in Bollywood

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has become the highest paid actor in the Bollywood film industry. The national award winning actor has bagged a whopping amount for his new film.

As, per reports Akshay Kumar has paid around Rs.120 crore for his new film. The film will be directed by Aanand L Rai of Tanu Weds Manu and Zero fame. Sara Ali Khan and South-Indian superstar Dhanush will also play crucial roles in the film.

Akshay is the only actor in Bollywood to have delivered five consecutive films that crossed the Rs 150 crore mark at the box office. His latest released film ‘Good Newwz’ has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark at domestic box office. His other three releases of the year 2019: Kesari, Mission Mangal and Housefull 4 stands at Rs 154 crore, Rs 202 crore and Rs 194 crore, respectively.