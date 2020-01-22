Samsung launches Galaxy Note 10 with triple rear cameras in India : Price and Features

Samsung launched its latest premium smartphone Galaxy Note10 Lite in India. The first sale will go live on 3 February, 2020 and will be available across platforms ranging from online to offline stores and Samsung.com.

The Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite is a watered-down version of the earlier released Samsung Galaxy Note 10 but it comes packed with latest, powerful features.

Most importantly, it comes with the new and enhanced S-Pen with Text Export feature via which, you can jot down your thoughts and simply tap to turn your project notes into readable text that you can copy, paste, and share. Moreover, it also comes with Bluetooth Low-Energy (BLE) support and Air Command and comprises features such as a remote shutter option that will enable users to click a photo remotely. The shutter option on the pen can also play or pause music, or scroll through photos without actually touching the screen.

Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite price and availability in India:

Samsung, during its event announced that the Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite is available in two variants. The 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage is priced at Rs 38,999 and the 8GB RAM varaint with 28GB internal storage will cost Rs40,999.

The Galaxy Note10 Lite smartphone builds on the legacy of the Galaxy Note series, bringing premium features such as the latest camera technology, S Pen, immersive display and a long-lasting battery.

The Galaxy Note10 Lite comes with a 6.7-inch and Infinity-O display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. Running on Android 10 OS, the device is powered by a 4500 mAh non-removable battery with super-fast charging.

As mentioned above, the smartphone comes with 6GB/8GB variants bundled with 128GB internal storage each, which can be expandable up to 1 TB.

For the cameras, the device packs a 12MP rear primary camera, a secondary 12MP camera and a third 12MP sensor and comes with features such as Live Focus and Super Steady. For the selfie, the the smartphone houses a 32MP camera on the front.