Sloth Bear chases 2 tigers away; Video is viral

An incredible video shows a fearless sloth bear at the Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan chasing away two tigers. The old video went viral on social media again after it was shared on Twitter by Rajya Sabha member Parimal Nathwani on Tuesday.

The video begins by showing one tiger stealthily approaching the bear, who, seemingly unfazed, stands up on its hind legs to chase the big cat away. As the tiger retreats and is joined by another tiger sitting nearby, the sloth bear follows and manages to scare both of them.

The footage shows the bear raising itself on its hind legs to intimidate the tigers, who seem confused by the turn of events and stop pursuing their prey. The video ends with the bear, triumphant in victory, running away as one tiger watches.

“This video captures an unexpected #clash between #Tiger & Sloth Bear in #Rajasthan’s @ranthamborepark,” wrote Mr Nathwani while sharing the video. “Just as the Tiger seems to dominate the unaware Sloth Bear, it springs at the Tiger and scares it off!”

See the video here :