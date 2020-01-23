“Women protesting on the streets while men sleeping under blanket”: Yogi Adityanath’s swipe at Shaheen Bagh protest

CM Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday took a swipe at Shaheen Bagh protesters saying that men are sleeping under the quilt while women and children have been pushed to stage sit-ins. Addressing a rally in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the Uttar Pradesh chief minister said that it is ‘shameful’ that the men are sitting in the comfort of their homes. “Now these people (anti-CAA protesters) do not have the courage to participate in the protests themselves. They know that if they indulge in vandalism, their property will be seized,” he said.

His remarks come as anti-CAA protests led by women continue at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh. Such protests have been reported from different parts of the country with this one being at the centre stage.

“Now what have they done? They started making the women of their houses sit at roads. The children have been made to sit also. It’s such a big crime that the men are sleeping under the quilt, while the women folks have been pushed forward and made to sit at various roads. It is shameful,” alleged Yogi.