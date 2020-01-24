‘These crows are world’s most special crows’:Guess what Swami Sandeepananda Giri meant by this

Swami Sandeepananda Giri, the Hindu Seer from Kerala is an ardent critic of right-wing groups in the country. He is considered to be a left sympathizer. he always express his opinions on various social and political issues on social media. He even did not hesitate to share trolls on various social issues on social media.

Swami Sandeepananda Giri has come with a series of trolls on the recent issue of Sindoor and crows. The incident took place on Wednesday at Ernakulam. A programme supporting CAA was held at a temple in Kaloor by VHP .

A woman came opposing it. Then a group of women who were attending the programme reacted harshly to it. They even tried to assault Anjitha Umesh, the lady who protested against the programme conducted by a right-wing organisation. ” Are you a Hindu?, Would not hesitate to kill you”, the group of women attacked verbally Anjitha. A lady in the group said she wears sindoor on forehead to rescue her daughters being taken by ‘kakkas ( Crows- the local word used for denote Muslims).

This incident has ignited controversy. Social media is flooded with trolls mocking the woman who said wearing sindoor to save her daughters. This has also aroused creativity of Swami Sandeepananda Giri who is also known for making social media troll mocking BJP-RSS.

