After US, Nepal offers to mediate India and Pakistan on Kashmir

Nepal on Saturday offered to hold a mediatory role on India-Pak dialogue on Kashmir and cross-border terrorism. Nepal became the first South Asian nation to offer mediation between the nemesis nations. Quoting local media a Nepal government official said to “revive the SAARC(South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) union in the present scenario it becomes extremely important for India and Pakistan to hold talks for a progressive future”.

Nepal government expressed its willingness and pointed out that the mountain nation can be helpful to start the talks as it is a neutral, independent and peace-loving country. The Nepal government though said it is always better than India and Pakistan find their own common ground for progressive talks.

India and Pakistan were at the brink of a full-fledged war after India scrapped Article 370 of the Constitution to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir in August last year. Two days before India had rejected US President Trump’s offer to mediate India-Pak dialogue in a sharply worded statement.