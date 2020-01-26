Actress Riya Sen’s latest photoshoot goes viral : See pics

Riya Sen entered the Bollywood industry with Vishkanya as a child artist. Her leading role came with Style in 2001. She hails from a family of artists, right from her grandmother, Suchitra Sen to her mother, Moon Moon Sen, and her sister Raima Sen. Since her debut she has worked in films like Jhankaar Beats, Shaadi No. 1, Paying Guests, Heroes to name a few. As of now, Riya is away from Bollywood and but she ventured into Digital Space with Poison, a ZEE5 Original. She often shares her pictures on her social handle that go viral within minutes.