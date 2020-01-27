Mysterious Plane crashes in Afghanistan’s Ghazni

Mystery looms over a plane crash over Afghanistan’s eastern province of Ghazni. According to the Taliban, the crashed plane is a US airforce carrier and they claim to down the plane when it flew over an area predominant to the group.

Meanwhile, social media reports say the crashed plane is a state-owned Ariana-Afghan airliner. However, Araian airlines had denied reports of their plane crash.”According to our information … no commercial airline crash has been recorded. And Ariana Afghan Airlines have reassured us that all their planes are accounted for,” said the organization.

As per the footage the fuselage of the plane points to that of a US carrier plane, usually used in Afghanistan

Details are being awaited…