New trailer of Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s ‘ Shikara’ released: Watch video

The second trailer of the Bollywood film directed by veteran filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra ‘Shikara’ has been released by the makers. The film is based on the plight of Kashmiri Pandits. The film will portray the tragedy witnessed by the Kashmiri Pandits 30 years ago.

The motion poster of the film has been released by the makers earlier on December 20 . The film has Sadia and Aadil Khan in the lead roles. The film marks the return of veteran director to film making after 13 years.

Witness the unravelling of a 30 year old love story…Take a look at the motion poster, now available on @hotstartweets #Shikarahttps://t.co/JIs727MdH1 — Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films (@VVCFilms) December 20, 2019

The music of the film is composed by A.R.Rahman. The film is edited, produced and directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. The film is bankrolled by Fox Star Studios. The film will be released on February 7,2020.