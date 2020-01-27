Video of romancing Class XII boy and girl in lip-lock triggers probe

A video of a Class XII boy and girl caught up in a steamy exchange of kisses had shocked the internet users in India and the video spread faster than the Chinese virus.

The Video reportedly from a classroom in Krushikar School in Morva Hadaf in the Panchmahal district of Gujarat had triggered an inquiry with the education department ordering a probe in the incident.

The school principal has confirmed that the video has been shot inside the classroom and the parents of both nubile kissers have been informed of the act.”We will question students, staff on Monday since Sunday is a holiday. We will get clarity on the incident after everyone is spoken to,” said school Principal Ashwin Patel.