Stock market: Sensex, Nifty ends in gains

In the stock market the domestic benchmark indices has ended in gain. The domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty has broke two-days negative trading and settled down in positive notes

The BSE Sensex settled trading at 41,200 registering a gain of 0.57 points or 233.84. The NSE Nifty ended trading at 12,129.50 gaining by 73.70 or 0.61%.

The top gainers in the market were Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Bharati Infratel, Nestle India, ITC, Adani Ports and JSW Steel.

The top losers in the market were YES Bank, Dr.Reddy’s Labs, Eicher Motors, Tata Consultancy Service,HDFC, UltraTech Cement, Titan, Cipla and Grasim Industries.

The overall market breadth was neutral as 1284 shares closed higher and 1225 shares ended lower on the BSE.