US scientists invent soft and flexible wearable battery

Scientists at Stanford University in the US have developed a soft and flexible battery that relies on a special type of plastic to store power more safely than the hazardous chemical formulations used in conventional batteries today. In tests the experimental battery maintained a constant power output even when squeezed, folded and stretched to nearly twice its original length.

The new battery will find used to power wearable electronics as it can be curled-up against our skin or sewed into our clothing. The prototype designed by Stanford scientists can now store half as much energy when compared to a conventional battery. The team is now working to increase the energy density of the flexible battery.