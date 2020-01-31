Anti-CAA violence: Popular Front of India members arrested

The uttar PRadesh police has arrested five members of Popular Front of India in Kanpur on charges of instigating violence during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests. There is an FIR against the arrested for violent protest that occured on December 20.

The police also informed that the arrested PFI members were planning to disrupt Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s visit to Kanpur. The arrested were absconding since December 20.

Earlier the Uttar Pradesh police has confirmed the presence of PFI and SSDPI activists in the violent protest that witnessed state. Earlier. three people associated with the radical Islamic organisation PFI, including UP state head Waseem, have been arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police for orchestrating violence by spreading misinformation through social media platforms.