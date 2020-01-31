Congress leader Sonia Gandhi leads anti-CAA protest ‘Save India’ in Parliament

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi led a protest of party leaders in Parliament against the CAA, NPR and NRC ahead of the Budget Session.Party leaders held placards of ‘Save India’, ‘No to CAA, NRC’ and shouted slogans.

Senior Congress leaders Motilal Vohra, Ahmed Patel, Adhir Ranjan Choudhury, AK Antony were present at the protest.While the Congress has been trying to be relevant again by leading protests against the amended act, NCP leader Jitendra Awhad, on Wednesday, accused former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi of “strangulating the democracy”.

Congress is in an alliance Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra woith NCP and Shiv Sena.