“Every citizen of India irrespective of religion is a Hindu”: Muslim leader donates five lakhs for Ram temple construction in Ayodhya

Syed Muminul Oval, a prominent Muslim leader from Assam has donated Rs. five lakhs for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. Syed Muminul Oval is the the Chairman of Assam State Minorities Commission. He also claimed that every citizens of India irrespective of religion is a Hindu.

” Our religion is Islam, but as citizens of India, we proudly call ourselves Hindus. Just as the way everyone in Assam refer to themselves as Assamese, every citizen of India is a Hindu”, said Oval in Prayagraj.

” CAA is not to take anyone’s citizenship but to give it. Many external forces are misleading Muslims. Hindustan is our country. We are born here and will live here. In such a situation, we should think in the interest of our country and not get influenced by others”, said Oval about the CAA.

He also accused that the external forces are creating unrest in the name of CAA. These forces did not want to see India prosper and hence tend to spread anarchy and confusion among people using organisations like Popular Front of India, said Oval.

The five lakh will be donated for temple construction by 21 Muslim organisation in Assam. The decision was taken in view of the solidarity of Muslims towards the unity of the country and the respect they have for the Hindu religion.

Oval has visited Swami Adhokshjanand and also took a holy dip in Sangam.